Grand jury returns indictments Published 12:23 am Monday, September 4, 2023

BY JAN RUNIONS

jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net

The Claiborne County Grand Jury indicted a few hard hitters during one of its most recent sessions, including one for Brandon Chase Meyers.

Meyers, 39, was issued a true bill on eight mostly drug-related counts. He was indicted on one count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of more than .5 grams methamphetamine with the intent to sell, possession of heroin with the intent to deliver, possession of a schedule II, a schedule III, a schedule V and a schedule VI controlled substances – all with the intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia during events allegedly occurring on Dec. 16.

A true bill was returned on Jonathan David Goins, 51, indicted on one count each of the sale of more than one-half gram of methamphetamine and the possession of heroin with the intent to sell during an event allegedly occurring on Feb. 9, 2022.

The grand jury indicted Cynthia Mize, 36, on one count of theft over $1,000 during an event allegedly occurring on Aug. 19, 2022.

Steven Brooks, 30, was indicted on one count of the introduction of contraband into a penal institution during an event allegedly occurring on May 27, 2022.

An indictment does not indicate guilt. An indictment does indicate that the grand jury found enough evidence to warrant sending the case to trial.