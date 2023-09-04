Woman arrested after shootout in Kentucky

Published 12:32 pm Monday, September 4, 2023

By Staff Reports

A Lexington woman was arrested Aug. 28 after Bell County Sheriff’s Office says she engaged in a shootout with deputies.

Rebecca Caldwell, 47, was charged with Criminal Facilitation to Commit Murder and Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension. She was admitted to the Bell County Detention Center.

Deputies say the alleged incident occurred in the Bradfordtown community. Assisting were officers from the Pineville Police Department.

Chief Deputy Jared Smith is in charge of the investigation, and  the Kentucky State Police is in charge of the investigation concerning the police-involved shooting.

