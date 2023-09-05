Claude W. Nunn, 75 Published 2:15 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Claude W. Nunn, age 75, of Cumberland Gap, TN was born November 29, 1947 and passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

Claude was a hard-working man his entire life. He always had to be doing something and keeping busy. He enjoyed working on cars and working on his lawn. No matter what he was doing he gave it his all.

He is preceded in death by his parents Alta and Lawrence Nun. His son Scott Nunn.

Claude is survived by his son Allen Nunn. Wife Sandra Nunn. Step-Daughter Michelle Rice & husband Paul. Step-Son Phillip Willis. Step Grandchild Melik Rice. Brothers Jim Nunn and Ray Nunn. Sister June Chadwell. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday September 4, 2023 from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Tuesday September 5, 2023 at 11 AM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will follow in the Campbell Cemetery on Little Sycamore.

Officiating: Rev. Jackie Daniels

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements