Frances “Carolyn” (Fletcher) Skaggs, 74 Published 8:26 am Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Frances “Carolyn” (Fletcher) Skaggs, age 74, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, September 1, 2023.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She retired from Volunteer Knitting and was a faithful member of Greers Chapel Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by: her son, Tim Skaggs

Parents, Eugene and Jean Fletcher

Brother and sister-in-law, Mitchell and Sue Fletcher

Sister-in-law, Lorene Fletcher

Father and mother-in-law, Elmer and Hazel Skaggs

She is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years Charles Skaggs. Beloved granddaughter, Mary Beth Skaggs. Daughter-in-law Debbie Skaggs. Brother, Bobby Fletcher. Sister, Diane (Loyd) Mayes. Sister-in-law, Billie Kaye (RD) Southerland. Brother-in-law, Pat (Sherry) Skaggs. And a host of nieces and nephews.

A special “thank you” goes out to the wonderful staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice (especially Dr. Holland and Laurie) for the excellent care they gave Carolyn and her entire family.

The family will have a graveside service on Sunday September 3, 2023 at 2 PM in the Greers Chapel Cemetery.

Officiating: Rev. David Billingsley

Pallbearers: Scotty Mayes, Michael Fletcher, Terry Massengill, Seth Massengill, Russ Cosby, and Roger Vannoy

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements