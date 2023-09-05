Purchase food, earn school bucks; Midway supporters earn most in annual program Published 5:45 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Who knew that simply linking your Food City Valucard to a specific school would earn dollars for that particular campus? Every year, the Food City School Bucks Program sets aside some $800,000 to be divided between the schools that are registered by customers who have taken the few moments to link their choice to their card.

“This means that the more awareness and exposure we can get, the better,” said Brandon Miracle, Food City Store Manager. “Each registered school gets a share of the $800,000 proportionate to the points earned by the households that are linked to their schools. The funds are there. We just need the community to do their part to claim them.”

During the program just ended, Midway Elementary came in as top earner followed closely by Springdale Elementary. Miracle says customers are required each year to link their Valucard accounts to the school of their choice. The sign-up window is open from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31 for the current school year.

Simply log onto: www.foodcity.com/schoolbucks. Help can be obtained, if needed, by any front end staff member at the store.

Once linked, purchases made at any Food City location across Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Georgia and Alabama will count toward the selected school.

“This is very useful if an extended family member wants to support a Claiborne County school but does not reside in the area.

“The funds are there and available but we need the community to help us get a good share of it. We could easily double the check sizes next year with more community engagement,” said Miracle.