Criminal court pleads cases Published 5:23 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

By Jan Runions

jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net



Claiborne Criminal Court saw its fair share of pleaded cases recently, including one for Christopher Shiver, 46, who pleaded guilty to one count of child abuse and neglect.

Shiver was sentenced to a split confinement of two years TDOC supervised probation with 30 days confinement. He was given credit for 20 days of jail time already served. Shiver must pay at least $75 per day in court costs and fines and contribute $150 to the Claiborne Sheriff’s Office Drug Fund.

John Charles Islaub, 61, charged with two counts of vehicular assault and one count of driving under the influence, was sentenced to an effective six years TDOC supervised probation with 45 days confinement. Islaub must pay court costs including a $350 fine and must complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

Matthew Mullins, 30, initially charged with one count of aggravated child abuse and neglect, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault. Mullins was sentenced to eight years at 30 percent confinement. He was given credit for any jail time served from Feb. 8, 2022 to Aug. 14, 2023.

Jeremy Wade Dalton, 40, charged with one count of attempted aggravated assault, was sentenced to a split confinement of two years TDOC supervised probation with 241 days confinement. Dalton was given credit for any jail time served from Dec. 16 to Aug. 14. As a condition of his probationary status, Dalton must pay all court costs and fines in full within 45 days of his plea hearing date. He is barred from any contact with the victim. This sentence runs concurrently with another case.

Mark Daniel Cunliffe, 42, charged with one count of the possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, was sentenced to one year confinement. Cunliffe was given credit for any jail time served from Feb. 21 to Aug. 14.

Tracy Beals, 37, charged with one count each of reckless endangerment and felony evading arrest, was sentenced to a concurrent two years at 30 percent confinement. Beals was given credit for any jail time served from June 11 to Aug. 14.