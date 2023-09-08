Fun at the fair Published 8:49 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

Each year, the Claiborne County Fair just seems to get bigger and better. The 2023 edition was certainly no letdown as the annual event reportedly drew one of the largest crowds in many a year.

Ron Seals, President of the Claiborne County Fair Association, along with the Association members should be commended for yet another successful six-day run that included the popular tractor pulls, ATV drag racing, demolition derbies and beauty pageant. The sheep, poultry and cattle shows were a big draw as well. All manner of ribbon-winning gastric-pleasing goodies were on display for a mouthwatering experience. And let’s not forget the Midway games and the plethora of amusement rides for young and old alike.

The Fair has enjoyed a 60-year run at the same location – a testament to the continuing popularity of the type of county fairs of yesterday, today and forever.

Enjoy our Fair gallery of photos, courtesy of our media partner Allen Earl and the Claiborne County Sports Zone.