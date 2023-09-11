Margie Sherlock Keck, 87 Published 2:16 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

“But we are of good courage and prefer rather to be absent from the body and to be at home with the Lord.” 2 Corinthians 5:8

Margie Sherlock Keck, age 87, went home to be with the Lord at 5:42 AM on Saturday, September 9th, 2023, at St. Vincent Kokomo, where she was surrounded by her loving family.

Margie was born on October 11, 1935, in the Goin community of Claiborne County, Tennessee, to Clyde and Pina (Williams) Keck. On June 30, 1951, Margie married her best friend, Bruce Keck, and they remained joyfully married for the next 65 years. Their union was a tremendous testament of love, loyalty, and devotion. Together they were parents to three children.

She moved with Bruce to Newport News, Virginia, while he served in the U.S. Army. After his service, they made their way to Kokomo, Indiana, along with several other friends, where she made their home the place everyone enjoyed gathering. In 1964, they bought a farm in western Howard County where they farmed and raised cattle, hogs, and horses. Margie was an award-winning cosmetic saleswoman, dedicated homemaker, and cleaned their home church for many years. Her hobbies included sewing, gardening, reading, and baking with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed returning home to Tennessee to spend time with her large brood of cousins and cherished friends.

Margie became a Christian in March 1961, and was baptized at Macedonia Christian Church, in Kokomo. When they moved to the farm in 1964, they became members of the Burlington Church of Christ, and they later became charter members of Faith Church of Christ in Burlington, where she was very active with the ladies’ group and Vacation Bible School. In her declining years, she attended church with her son and daughter-in-law at Judson Road Christian Church, Kokomo. Margie’s grace and faith shone bright as a witness of Christ’s love to others.

Margie was a true southern lady and the queen of hospitality, welcoming friends and family to her home with a gracious spirit, delicious meals and lots of laughter. She looked after and doted on all her grandchildren, teaching them to read, cook, and a multitude of life skills. She was the best G-G (Great-Grandma) to our babies; snuggling was her specialty. She also babysat for and mentored many children over the years and loved each one of them dearly.

Margie was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brothers, Arnold Tay (Betty) Keck, and Earl Cline Keck.

She is survived by her children, Vickie (Rod) Mason, LaDonna Brown (David Brown), and Jeff (Michelle) Keck; her grandchildren, Karen Mason, Jarrod (Becky) Mason, Curtis (Kayla) Keck, Crystal (Matt) Dieter, Clinton (Bailey) Brown and Caisey (Trevor) Graham, as well as six great-grandchildren who brought her special joy: Kohlton Jones, Finley and Wesley Keck, Emma Dieter, Edith and Mabel Brown; three step-great grandchildren, Kaylynn Schaffer-Russell, Mason Schaffer, and Madix Miller; and step-great-great grandson, Luca Russell.

The family wishes to express deep appreciation for the expert care received from the staff at St.Vincent Kokomo, as well as to Drs. Melanie Bozard and Marley Griffin.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Stout & Son Funeral Home – Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan Street, Burlington, IN 46915. Friends may also call one hour prior to the funeral on Wednesday at the church. The funeral will be held at Noon on Wednesday, September 13th, 2023, at Faith Church of Christ, 1701 S. Michigan St., Burlington, IN, with Rod Mason officiating. Burial will follow in South Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Judson Road Church of Christ Funeral Committee, or to St. Jude Children’s Research. Messages of condolence may be expressed online at www.stoutandson.com.