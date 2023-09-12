Mr. Carlos L. Bowling, 87 Published 9:02 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Mr. Carlos L. Bowling, age 87, of Harrogate, TN, was born December 2, 1935 and passed away peacefully Thursday, September 7, 2023 at his home with his family by his side. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church and was a Veteran of the US Navy. Carlos loved fishing, boating and any water activities but spending time with his family is what meant the most to him. He was preceded in death by his parents; Robert and Laura Bowling, first wife; Grace Bowling, brothers; Billy Wells and James Bowling, sister; Geraldine Wobler. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years; Anna Bowling, children; Theresa McDaniel and husband Joe, Sandra Gross and husband Danny, Carlos Bowling, Jr., Billy Bowling, Rachel Guy and husband David, Doug Bowling and wife Hope, 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, brother; William Bowling and wife Cathy, sisters; Debbie Hembree, Linda Klinker and husband William. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 10, 2023 from 4PM until 6PM with funeral services to follow at 6PM in the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel with Rev. John Gibbons officiating. Obituary will be read by Jeremy Glenn and eulogy will be read by his son, Doug Bowling. Music will be provided by Eddie and Judy Adkins. Graveside services will be conducted 11AM Monday, September 11, 2023 in the Cave Springs Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Bowling Family.