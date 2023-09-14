Suspect in 2-day manhunt in custody Published 3:31 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has just confirmed the capture of Jason Dockery, the suspect that led law enforcement from multiple counties within the tri-state area on a two-day pursuit.

Claiborne County Sheriff Bob Brooks reports that Dockery, 44, was arrested and taken into custody by the Union County Sheriff’s Office today.

Dockery allegedly shot and killed Shysti Renea Mayberry, 38, during the early afternoon hours of Sept. 12. The alleged shooting happened on Moores Gap Road in the Anderson County community of Heiskell.

The chase was on for Claiborne law enforcement when Dockery was spotted inside the county. However, he managed to evade the CCSO and other law enforcement when he entered Lee County, Virginia that first day. Around 3 p.m., Dockery allegedly left his vehicle and escaped into the nearby woods.

Dockery reportedly has a long arrest record dating back to his teen years. His conviction record includes aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, theft, and a host of other counts.

This is a developing story. The Claiborne Progress will have more as new information becomes available.