Claiborne routs Cosby in shutout Published 5:00 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

By Claiborne County Sports Zone

Claiborne High School played host to the Cosby Eagles on blackout night that ended in a 52-0 win for the Bulldogs.

Zay Gerrells had five touchdowns, three rushing and two passing, and Cole Jones and Tyrell Miles both had receiving touchdowns for Claiborne (2-3). Aden Roark also scored a touchdown for the Bulldogs, and Jake Smith had a fumble recovery scoop and score on defense. Kaden Lovin scored the Bulldogs’ final TD of the night.

Cosby dropped to 1-4.