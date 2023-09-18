Claiborne routs Cosby in shutout

Published 5:00 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

By Special to The Claiborne Progress

Claiborne’s Tyrell Miles dodges the Cosby defense. Photo by Claiborne County Sports Zone

By Claiborne County Sports Zone

Claiborne High School played host to the Cosby Eagles on blackout night that ended in a 52-0 win for the Bulldogs.

Zay Gerrells had five touchdowns, three rushing and two passing, and Cole Jones and Tyrell Miles both had receiving touchdowns for Claiborne (2-3). Aden Roark also scored a touchdown for the Bulldogs, and Jake Smith had a fumble recovery scoop and score on defense. Kaden Lovin scored the Bulldogs’ final TD of the night.

Cosby dropped to 1-4.

