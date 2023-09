Panthers drop district game to Hampton Published 5:29 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

By Claiborne County Sports Zone

Cumberland Gap hosted Hampton for Friday football and the visitors were relentless in a 69-28 win over the Panthers.

Hunter Sturgill provided some of the offense for the Panthers (1-4) as he scored two rushing touchdowns. Adding two more scores was Allen Brooks, one rushing TD and one passing to Noah Meyer.

Hampton improved to 3-2.