Barnes gets contract extension through 2028 Published 4:47 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

Following a run to the Sweet Sixteen in 2023, Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White announced that he has extended Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes’ contract through the 2027-28 season.

Tennessee’s fortunes on the hardwood have never looked brighter, as Barnes, the most decorated and accomplished head coach in school history, has led the Volunteers to new heights in his eight seasons on Rocky Top. The 2023-24 campaign will be his ninth at Tennessee and his 37th as a head coach.

“We are thrilled to be able to extend Rick and continue to build on the tremendous men’s basketball program he has developed here on Rocky Top,” White said. “He has infused a fantastic culture within our team and our players have represented Tennessee in a first-class manner both on the court and in the classroom.

“Our fans have responded to help create an electric atmosphere on gamedays and I can’t wait to watch the Vols continue our quest for more championships under Rick’s leadership.”

During the Barnes era, Tennessee has made five consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances (2018-23), won at least 25 games four times and earned a top-four NCAA Tournament seed four times. The Vols also have made 38 appearances in the top 10 of the Associated Press national rankings and have spent four weeks ranked No. 1 in the country.

“Tennessee has always been great to me and my family,” Barnes said. “I thank Danny and this great University for the opportunity as we gear up for the upcoming season. With all of the excitement surrounding campus and the city of Knoxville as a whole, I’m thrilled that we can continue being a part of that positive momentum on campus. I’m extremely blessed and don’t take any of it for granted. It’s an exciting time to be a Vol.”

Dating to the start of the 2017-18 season, Tennessee leads all SEC programs in total wins with 144. Barnes was the 2019 Naismith College Coach of the Year after guiding Tennessee to a school-record-tying 31 wins and a Sweet Sixteen appearance. The Vols also authored a program-record 19-game win streak, logged three wins over top-five opponents and spent a month ranked atop both major top-25 polls

During eight seasons under Barnes, the Vols are 108-22 (.831) at Food City Center. Twice during the Barnes era, UT has posted a perfect record at home, going 18-0 in 2018-19 and 16-0 in 2021-22.

Barnes is steadily approaching the 800-win mark, currently standing at 779 career coaching victories.