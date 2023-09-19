Public records Published 4:33 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

• Larry Lambdin-aggravated assault

• Levitis Halcomb-aggravated assault

• Nathan Hamblin-domestic assault, violation of probation for possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine and violation of the financial responsibility law

• Rita Lane-capias/bench warrant for driving under the influence (fourth offense), failure to appear for theft of property

• Carolyn Jordan-violation of probation for the sale and delivery of methamphetamine

New Tazewell Police Dept.

• Ronnie Smith-domestic assault, aggravated burglary, vandalism under $1,000

• William T. Shelton-speeding 64/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Cory Allen Leslie-speeding 63/45, driving on a suspended license

• Jasden Cox-speeding 62/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Courtney Katia Smith-speeding 47/30, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Ricky Dale Baker Jr.- speeding 47/30, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Christopher W. Wilkens-speeding 60/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Timothy Ogan-speeding 64/35

• Devin Lynn Lane-speeding 50/30

• Andrew T. Mashburn-speeding 50/30

• Jeffrey Brandon Keck-speeding 50/30

• Lora J. Caylor-speeding 50/30

• Valoree Rouse-speeding 64/45

• Isiah J. Bruner-speeding 63/45

• Chad D. Stump-speeding 63/45

• Andrew Levi Jones-speeding 48/30

• Ian Kirkpatrick-speeding 62/45

• Christy M. Cole-speeding 47/30

• Timothy Emanual McIntosh-speeding 61/45

• Clayton W. Ramsey-speeding 61/45

• Chester Howard-speeding 61/45

• Abu Jazeed Balal-speeding 61/45

• Natalie Kayla Trantham-speeding 61/45

• Charles Patrick Wilcox-speeding 46/30

• Teresa K. Holt-speeding 36/20

• Ricky Wade Day II-speeding 60/45

• Joseph McMahan-speeding 60/45

• Kara Williams-speeding 45/30

• Lisa R. Patton-speeding 33/20

• Tillman D. Riggs-driving on a revoked license, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

• Kenneth Roy Jackson-driving on a suspended license

• Kayla B. Woods-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

• Cristal L. McVey-violations of the driver’s license and financial responsibility laws

Tazewell Police Dept.

• James Walker-domestic assault, attempted sexual battery

• Robert McDonald-leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, failure to yield/vehicle turning left, driving on a revoked license, violations of the registration (unregistered, switched tags) and financial responsibility laws

• Jay Lowe-possession of opium

• Jodi Collins-possession of methamphetamine

• Isaiah Denton Hipshire-speeding 43/20, violation of the traffic control device law

• Janet Ramsey-speeding 37/25, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Kristin Nicole Oisten-speeding 72/45

• Danny Lee Lowe-speeding 70/45

• Christian Baraiac-speeding 67/45

• John B. Reynolds Jr.-speeding 66/45

• Bryan William Smith-speeding 66/45

• John Willie Preston-speeding 65/45

• Daniel Ray Hurst-speeding 61/45

• Brandon T. Kibert-speeding 51/35

• Daniel Hurst-speeding

• Howard Tyler-violation of the traffic control device law

• Joseph Ryan Martin-violation of the traffic control device law

• Jamie Renee Penilla-violation of rules of the road (driving wrong way on a one way street)

• Ryan C. Pennington-following a motor vehicle too closely

• Zel Jackson-driving on a suspended license, violation of the registration law (switched tags)