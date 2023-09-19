Those clay pigeons – how they keep on giving Published 10:51 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Clay pigeons, enthusiastic shooters and a pot of money earmarked for kids meld together each year in an all-out, two-day fundraising event to help support the five Children’s Centers stretched across the 8th Judicial District.

Yes, it’s that time of year again – the eighth, in fact, when all manner of gunmen, novices to experts, unite to raise money for an excellent cause. The funds that result from the friendly competition will serve neglected and abused children in Claiborne, Campbell, Fentress, Scott and Union Counties.

The Centers provide hundreds of children each year with one-on-one assistance as they help victims navigate the legal system from beginning to the end and beyond. The goal is to make sure that justice is realized for those who perpetrate crimes against the most vulnerable – our children.

Staff works alongside local law enforcement and the District Attorney General’s Office to make it a bit easier to navigate the long, harrowing road from medical examinations to forensic interviews and on to counseling and court proceedings.

The Centers work as a clearinghouse of sorts to funnel ‘under one roof’ necessary services to traumatized children. The moment a child is brought to the Children’s Center, they are greeted in a calming, low-key way by highly trained advocates who follow the case from start to finish. The advocates accompany the child to court proceedings, standing in as a positive force for them.

Clays for Children has more than doubled in the number of participants since its inaugural event, held in 2016. Last year, the fundraiser managed to draw in $70,000 for the cause.

Slated for Oct. 6-7, the event will be held at Iron Mountain Sporting Clays in Kodak.

The fundraiser is a 100-shot competition with shooters participating in teams of four. Individual and team prizes will be awarded. Silent auctions are scheduled for both days with a live one to be held on Oct. 6.

“We are expecting this year’s Clays for Children to be our largest event to date,” said Jared Effler, District Attorney General for the 8th Judicial District. “Please make plans to join us for a great time as we support the worthy mission of our Children’s Centers.”

If you would like to participate as a shooter, donate an item for the auctions or volunteer your time during the event, contact Kathy Henard via email at: kahenard@tndagc.org or call 423-626-8002.