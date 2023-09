Claiborne netters get first district win Published 11:10 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

By Claiborne County Sports Zone

Claiborne volleyball defeated Union County in three straight sets Thursday for its first district win of the season.

Kayli Marshall led the team with 15 digs and also had two aces and three assists.

Emily Buchanan had a career high eight kills, three aces and 14 digs.