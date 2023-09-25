Rev. Willard Hank Seals, 82 Published 8:18 am Monday, September 25, 2023

Rev. Willard Hank Seals, age 82, of New Tazewell, Tennessee was born April 2, 1941 and went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 22, 2023.

Rev. Seals was saved at Seals Chapel Missionary Baptist Chruch when he was 11 years old. He later went on to follow his calling to be a preacher when he was 30. During his time as a reverend, he pastored several churches. Rev. Seals was well-known to talk about the Lord to everyone he knew, he loved sharing the word of Jesus. His work as a mason was known in both his county and the surrounding counties, he helped to build the foundations for many local businesses that helped his hometown grow. In his spare time he could often be found outdoors camping and fishing. But above everything else he loved spending time with his family, they were his pride and joy. Rev. Seals and wife Hester built their family’s foundation on Christian values and hard work, his one hope for them was that they would all be saved and follow the Lord. Rev. Seals was loved by everyone who knew him and will be missed by all.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife Hester Seals. Parents George and Dora Seals. Son Darrell Seals. Daughter Anita Seals. Grandson Brandon Seals. Brothers Willy Seals and Rev. Dean Seals. Sister Dicey Carroll. Daughter-in-law Gloria Seals.

Rev. Seals is survived by his children Diane (Mark) Heath, Donald (Michelle) Seals, Ronald (Melissa) Seals, Eddie (Robin) Seals, Teddy (Melinda) Seals, Regina (Tom) England, and Melissa (Steve) Turner. Grandchildren Rhondy Singleton, Valerie Singleton, Timothy Seals, Justin Seals, Nichole Seals, Vonnie Seals, Teddy Seals Jr., Tabitha Seals, Travis Seals, Beth England, Willard England, Austin Turner, and Caleb Turner. Twenty-One great grandchildren. Brother Rev. Ellis (Bonnie) Seals. Sisters Orra (Otto) McGeorge and Ellen Russell. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday September 24, 2023 from 6 until 9 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Monday September 25, 2023 at 11 AM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will follow in the Shoemaker Cemetery.

Officiating: Rev. Clyde Daniels

Obituary & Prayer: Gary Brown

Speaking: Rev. Vonnie Seals

Pallbearers: Rhondy Singleton, Timothy Seals, Justin Seals, Vonnie Seals, Travis Seals, Willard England, Austin Turner, and Caleb Turner

Honorary Pallbearers: Brandon Seals and Teddy Seals Jr.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.