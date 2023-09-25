Unemployment drops across Tennessee Published 5:15 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

THE CENTER SQUARE

Tennessee saw 93 of its 95 counties hold a lower unemployment rate in August than the month before.

That includes 93 counties that hold an unemployment rate below 5%, according to numbers released Thursday afternoon. Overall, Tennessee is at an all-time low of 3.1% unemployment statewide while the national unemployment rate sits at 3.8%.

The lowest unemployment rates were in Moore (2.4%), Sevier (2.5%) and Williamson (2.5%) counties while the highest rates were in Lauderdale (5.8%), Bledsoe (5.2%) and Scott (4.8%) counties.

The Nashville-Murfreesboro Metropolitan area sits at 2.7% combined while the Memphis Metropolitan Area is at 4.4%.