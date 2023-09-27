Area Happenings Published 12:20 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

OCT.1

• Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church will hold its regular monthly singing on Oct. 1, beginning at 6 p.m. with special singing by Forgiven. Everyone is welcome.

OCT. 2-7

• Friends of Claiborne County Public Library Fall Book & Yard Sale will be held Oct. 2-7 in the basement of the library building. Hours: Monday-Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday & Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.to 1:30 p.m. Hardcover and Audio books along with movies/music and puzzles for $1 each. Paperbacks and magazines are 10 cents each; tradebacks 50 cents; Bibles free. Cash only and everything is sold ‘as-is.’ All proceeds benefit the Library.

OCT. 3

• The Claiborne County Health Council will host a meeting on Oct. 3, beginning at noon, inside the Change Claiborne building located at 1732 Main Street in Tazewell.

OCT. 6-7

• The Tazewell Senior Center will hold a two-day yard sale on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Come out and support the seniors.

NOV. 11

• A Claiborne County Christmas & Lighted Tractor Parade will be held on Nov. 11 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more info, or to get vendor or tractor forms, call 423-626-4149 or check the event’s Facebook page.

NOV. 11-12

• The New Tazewell Methodist Church Craft Fair & Sale will be held on Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Nov. 12 from noon to 1 p.m. All crafters are invited to participate. Crafts must be handmade articles, woodworking, paintings, jewelry, Christmas crafts, quilts, purses, etc. Tables are $25 each. Funds from vendor fees and food sales will be used for missions. To reserve a table, call the church office at: 423-419- 5028. Lunch will be available to purchase.

DEC. 16

• Inner City Slickers Annual Christmas Party will be held on Dec. 16, beginning at 1 p.m. at the New Tazewell National Guard Armory. The facility is located at 505 Old Knoxville Hwy.

• Claiborne County Office on Aging services are always free of charge for assistance with LIHEAP (Energy Bills), SNAP (Food Stamps), SHIP (Medicare, Advantage ans, Tenncare etc.), Home Repairs, some medical equipment, Emergency Food, Transportation, COVID 19 vaccine/Booster. The OOA Director Tammy Austin has been trained through AIRS and holds a certification as a Resource Specialist. Please call Austin with all questions or needs at: 423-259-3395 (office) or 865-599-1496 (cell).