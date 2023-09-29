Wanda Caroline Hopper Simpson Published 4:31 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

Wanda left this earthly life peacefully and entered into her Lord and Savior’s open arms on September 27, 2023. She is a member of the New Tazewell Global Methodist Church. Wanda was born December 4, 1936, and was raised in Logansport, Indiana being the youngest of 11 children. As a young woman, Wanda was the first woman in in Kokomo, Indiana to cross over the male dominated job line and become a molder at Kingston Products. She became a pioneer for many young women in the area. At age 86, Wanda was an extraordinary woman whose strong will and fearless determination became an inspiration for those who knew her.

Wanda enjoyed traveling with her husband, Bobby Simpson. They traveled all over the United States going to Bluegrass Festivals, RV Rallies, and simply enjoying our great country. She loved spending time with her family and her neighborhood people. Wanda was happiest working in her flower beds and yard and most generally that is where she could be found.

Wanda leaves behind her husband, Bobby Simpson, her son Duane McDaniel and wife Tammy, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her beloved pets Zippy and Demi.

Wanda is preceded in death by her son Dennis McDaniel and her son Douglas McDaniel.

Today we celebrate Wanda’s Legacy, A Legacy of love as a wife, a mother, a grandmother, and a great grandmother.

She lived! She loved! ….And Wanda DID LIFE HER WAY!

The family will receive friends Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 3PM until 5PM Funeral services will follow at 5PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Lawrence Hesser officiating.

Burial will be in the Memorial Park in Kokomo, Indiana

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be given to the Claiborne County Animal Shelter in Memory of Mrs. Simpson. 674 Ritchie-Lewis Dr. New Tazewell, TN 37825.

Claiborne ~ Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.