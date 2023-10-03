Area happenings Published 2:46 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Compiled by Jan Runions

The deadline for submitting Area Happenings, Church Events, Cemetery News, Reunions or Society items is Thursday at noon. See our website each week for a full listing of local events: www.claiborneprogress.net. Send all area events to: jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net.

Through Oct. 7

• Friends of Claiborne County Public Library Fall Book & Yard Sale continues its event through Oct. 7 in the basement of the library building. Hours: Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday & Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Hardcover and Audio books along with movies/music and puzzles for $1 each. Paperbacks and magazines are 10 cents each; tradebacks 50 cents; Bibles free. Cash only and everything is sold ‘as-is.’ All proceeds benefit the Library.

Oct. 6

• Martin’s Station Masonic Lodge #188, located at 5195 Dr. Thomas Walker Road west of Rose Hill, Va., will have a Fish & Chicken Dinner on Oct. 6 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Menu will be fish or chicken tenders, fries, baked beans, slaw, hushpuppies, dessert and drinks. Cost: $11 each. Children age 6 to 12 will cost $8 each. All Carry Out – $11 each. Proceeds will benefit the Lodge’s Scholarship & Benevolence Fund.

Oct. 6-7

• The Tazewell Senior Center will hold a two-day yard sale on Oct. 6-7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Come out and support the seniors.

Oct. 23

• The Powell Valley Electric Cooperative board of directors meeting will be held on Oct. 23, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the New Tazewell Office located at 420 Straight Creek Road.

Oct. 27

• The Shawanee Order of the Eastern Star #436 is hosting a Pinto Bean Fundraiser Dinner at the Shawnee Masonic Lodge on Oct. 27, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The cost of each dinner is $10 per adult and $8 per child under 12 years of age.

Nov. 11

• A Claiborne County Christmas & Lighted Tractor Parade will be held on Nov. 11 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more info, or to get vendor or tractor forms, call 423-626-4149 or check the event’s Facebook page.

Nov. 11-12

• The New Tazewell Methodist Church Craft Fair & Sale will be held on Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Nov. 12 from noon to 1 p.m. All crafters are invited to participate. Crafts must be handmade articles, woodworking, paintings, jewelry, Christmas crafts, quilts, purses, etc. Tables are $25 each. Funds from vendor fees and food sales will be used for missions. To reserve a table, call the church office at: 423-419- 5028. Lunch will be available to purchase.

Dec. 16

• Inner City Slickers Annual Christmas Party will be held on Dec. 16, beginning at 1 p.m. at the New Tazewell National Guard Armory. The facility is located at 505 Old Knoxville Highway.

• Claiborne County Office on Aging services are always free of charge for assistance with LIHEAP (Energy Bills), SNAP (Food Stamps), SHIP (Medicare, Advantage ans, Tenncare etc.), Home Repairs, some medical equipment, Emergency Food, Transportation, COVID 19 vaccine/Booster. The OOA Director Tammy Austin has been trained through AIRS and holds a certification as a Resource Specialist. Please call Austin with all questions or needs at: 423-259-3395 (office) or 865-599-1496 (cell).