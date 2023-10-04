LMU recognizes scholarship donors Published 4:04 pm Wednesday, October 4, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

Lincoln Memorial University recognized donors to various scholarship funds during its annual Scholarship Donor Appreciation Banquet, held recently at the Cumberland Gap Convention Center. The featured speaker was Jenae Tiki Matikke, a scholarship recipient who graduated from LMU in 2020 with a Master of Business Administration and is currently working toward a Doctor of Business Administration.

“LMU’s scholarship donors play such an important role in the success of our students,” said Frank Woodward, DPA, assistant vice president for University Advancement. “We’re so grateful for their tremendous generosity, and we look forward to this annual banquet as a way to express our sincere gratitude. We also appreciate the students who attended and participated in this year’s event.”

Gifts support the basic mission of LMU – to provide quality educational experiences at the undergraduate, graduate and professional levels. LMU presents annual and endowed scholarships at the Student Awards and Recognition Program held each spring semester. The total amount of funds dispersed has risen over the years because of donors’ philanthropic support.

Matikke is among the students who have benefited from generous donations. She is a compassionate leader who is dedicated to applying her knowledge and experiences to empower others. She served as a missionary and international social worker in Honduras for several years, working with teens, families and senior citizens.

“I have had an outstanding educational experience at LMU,” said Matikke. “Being a recipient of LMU’s scholarships has been an enormous blessing in my educational and professional journey.”

While at LMU Matikke has served on the Dean’s Graduate Student Advisory Council for the School of Business and was inducted in the Mu Kappa Chapter of Mu Delta International Business Honor Society and the Alpha Chi National College Honor Society. She was a recipient of the Snider Whitaker Endowed Scholarship, the Enterprise Holdings Foundation Annual Scholarship and the Women of Service Scholarship.

Matikke is bilingual in Spanish and English and has held leadership roles working with nonprofits and philanthropic organizations, both locally and internationally. She is passionate about helping people discover who they are and fulfill their life’s purpose.

“I am immensely appreciative to scholarship donors who support LMU students because they have helped position me to gain valuable educational experiences and professional opportunities that are positively impacting my life and service to others,” added Matikke.

Matikke’s twin sister, Chantel Matikke, accompanied her to the banquet. She is a 2021 LMU Duncan School of Law graduate who is currently serving as the first LMU-DSOL Law Library Fellow while pursuing a master’s in information science.

Gifts to LMU in any amount make a difference in the continued success of the University and its mission. For information on giving to LMU, visit https://www.lmunet.edu/giving/index.