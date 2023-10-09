Public Records Published 3:04 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

Compiled by Jan Runions

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

New Tazewell Police Dept.

• William Collingsworth-child endangerment, violations of the seat belt, child restraint and financial responsibility laws

• Martha Laster-driving under the influence, felony evading arrest, violation of the open container law

• Brian C. King-simple possession of a controlled substance

• Jerry Inman Jr.-violations of probation for driving on a revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident, failure to appear for driving on a revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident

• Chester S. Harvey-failure to appear for domestic assault and possession of methamphetamine

• Jerry Fortner-failure to exercise due care, driving under the influence, reckless driving, speeding 50/30, resisting stop/halt/frisk, evading arrest, driving on a revoked license, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Kristy Lynn Money-failure to exercise due care

• Kyle D. Nelson-leaving the scene of an accident

• Caleb Earl Poore-speeding 56/30, violation of the registration law

• Chandler Blake Caylor-speeding 68/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Sebastion E. Leedy-speeding 51/30, violation of the seat belt law

• Loretta S. Scott-speeding 51/30, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

• Andreana Lim-speeding 80/45

• Vincent Quilici-speeding 66/45

• Larissa Siney-speeding 65/45

• Sandra Brock-speeding 65/45

• Jarrod Cornett-speeding 64/45

• Tammie Sanders-speeding 64/45

• Darren Latham-speeding 64/45

• Floyd McNew-speeding 64/45

• Howard Todd Beeler-speeding 49/30

• Deborah Anne Guthrie-speeding 49/30

• John Scott Fihansky-speeding 49/30

• Patricia A. Tartar-speeding 63/45

• Quincy Flatford-speeding 62/45

• Vickie Lynn Thompson-speeding 47/30

• Samuel C. Martin-violations of the seat belt, child restraint, traffic control device and financial responsibility laws

• Luke B. Robert-violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws

• Rebecca Joann Cox-violation of the traffic control device law

• Timothy George Ellidge-violation of rules of the road (improper vehicle passing)

• Sydney Smith-driving on a suspended license

• Christopher Michael Moyers-violation of the vehicle muffler law

Tazewell Police Dept.

• Gary Rains-aggravated domestic assault, reckless endangerment with deadly weapon involved, tampering with evidence

• Michael Sikes-domestic assault, resisting arrest

• Debra Davis-domestic assault, resisting arrest

• Jerry Bolden-sexual battery, public intoxication

• Dalton Robert Cottrell Long-speeding 43/25, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

• Joseph Chandler Hurst-speeding 35/25, violation of the seat belt law

• Steven Ray White-speeding 77/45

• Robert William Eastman-speeding 73/45

• Dennis R. Oitorik-speeding 71/45

• Christy Rae Middleton-speeding 70/45

• Timothy Earl Graves-speeding 69/45

• Lindsey Shae Combs-speeding 68/45

• Madison Paige Redecker-speeding 68/45

• Wilson Woodrow Reeves Jr.-speeding 67/45

• Jaclyn Marie Bohn-speeding 67/45

• Kevin Jason Ingram-speeding 67/45

• Richard Dean Janeway-speeding 67/45

• Charity Elizabeth Hubbard-speeding 66/45

• Mary Ellen Pittman-speeding 66/45

• Adron Wilson Jr.-speeding 66/45

• James Allen Smith-speeding 66/45

• Janice Davis Stover-speeding 46/25

• Blake Mason DeBusk-speeding 46/25

• Lauren Grace Hubbard-speeding 65/45

• Teresa Lynn Mabe-speeding 65/45

• Mark Joseph Bolton-speeding 65/45

• Seth David Elliott-speeding 65/45

• Kenneth Arthur Flanagan-speeding 65/45

• Matthew Earl Moyers-speeding 65/45

• Kori Lynn Caldwell-speeding 65/45

• Kayla Marie Brummett-speeding 64/45

• Daniel Chetan Patel-speeding 64/45

• Loyal Richard Hurst-speeding 63/45

• Helen Robinson Jones-speeding 63/45

• John Daniel Maddaloni-speeding 63/45

• James Allen Fortner-speeding 63/45

• Briana Grace Bean-speeding 63/45

• Kyla Hope Oppenhuis-speeding 63/45

• Paul Hud Stamper-speeding 63/45

• Eduardo Carpio-speeding 63/45

• Jessica Christina Miracle-speeding 43/25

• Alisa Reece Garland-speeding 43/25

• Ashley Devonne Keown-speeding 62/45

• Donna Elaine Smith-speeding 41/25

• Robert Joseph Seebacher-speeding 56/45

• Yudier Perez Mulet-speeding 54/45

• Carolyn L. Adams-speeding 34/25

• Ashley Olivia Simpson-violations of the traffic control device and registration laws

• Terry Dale Lock-violation of the traffic control device law

• Chandra Shea Mullins-violation of the traffic control device law

• Mandy Nicole Amoureux-violations of the light, hands free/cell phone and financial responsibility laws