SEC Nation coming to Knoxville Published 3:07 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville, the SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, as well as the hit show Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper, will be on location in Knoxville when Tennessee faces Texas A&M at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Neyland Stadium.

Both shows will originate from the Ayres Hall lawn. SEC Nation airs live from 10 a.m.-noon on SEC Network and follows Marty & McGee, which airs from 9-10 a.m.

Laura Rutledge hosts SEC Nation, her seventh season in the host’s chair and her eighth on the show overall, and she is joined by Tennessee alumnus Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow for a weekly breakdown of the SEC football action to come.

Marty Smith and Tennessee alum Ryan McGee meet at the intersection of southern lifestyle and college football to bring viewers the latest headlines across the SEC landscape.

Ayres Hall will also be home to The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville, with #FinebaumFriday live from 3-7 p.m.

This will be the 10th time that SEC Nation originates from the UT campus. The show was on hand in Nashville for the Vols’ season-opening victory over Virginia.

Tennessee and Texas A&M are meeting for just the second time in Knoxville. Neyland Stadium is sold out for the 10th consecutive game with #CheckerNeyland taking centerstage. The contest is being televised by CBS and on Vol Network and ESPN Radio.

All-Time SEC Nation Shows Originating From UT Campus

• Nov. 22, 2014, Tennessee vs. Missouri, Ayres Hall

• Oct. 10, 2015, Tennessee vs. Georgia, Ayres Hall

• Sept. 1, 2016, Tennessee vs. Appalachian State, Ayres Hall

• Oct. 15, 2016, Tennessee vs. Alabama, Ayres Hall

• Sept. 30, 2017, Tennessee vs. Georgia, Ayres Hall

• Oct. 20, 2018, Tennessee vs. Alabama, Ayres Hall

• Oct. 5, 2019, Tennessee vs. Georgia, Ayres Hall

• Nov. 13, 2021, Tennessee vs. Georgia, Ayres Hall

• Oct. 15, 2022, Tennessee vs. Alabama, Thompson-Boling Arena East Ramp

• Oct. 14, 2023, Tennessee vs. Texas A&M, Ayres Hall