Criminal injuries comp program offers training, resources Published 5:19 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

In recognition of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Tennessee Department of Treasury is working to increase awareness of a resource to financially assist victims of crime. The Criminal Injuries Compensation Program provides funds of last resort to victims who have suffered personal injuries related to a crime, including injuries related to domestic violence.

In observation of the month, State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. wants organizations to be aware of online training resources available through the Criminal Injuries Compensation Fund. The training is available to help anyone regularly working with victims to better understand eligibility and how to apply for compensation. The Criminal Injuries Compensation Fund can cover expenses caused by personal injury due to crime such as medical bills, lost wages, loss of support to financial dependents, mental health counseling and more.

Nonprofits, churches, shelters and other faith-based domestic violence assistance programs in Tennessee are encouraged to take the on-demand Criminal Injuries training available on the website, Treasury.tn.gov.

“The Criminal Injuries Compensation Program provides funds to help victims when no other means are available,” said Treasurer Lillard. “Treasury is proud of its role in providing more than $350 million to victims over the past four decades.”

Money in the fund can help with expenses incurred while cleaning the scene of the crime if it occurred in a victim’s home. If the crime results in the death of the victim, the fund can assist remaining dependents with some financial support and can help cover funeral expenses. The Fund does not cover certain ineligible expenses such as rent or utility bills, costs from identity theft or fraud, personal property or expenses that will be paid by any public or private source including insurance or donations. The money in the fund comes from fines, penalties and fees paid by criminals to state and federal courts.

One in four women will be the victim of domestic violence at some point in her lifetime and on average, three women are killed every day at the hands of a current or former intimate partner, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

Learn more about the Criminal Injuries Compensation Program at treasury.tn.gov/injury, where you can download a printable resource guide in English or Spanish.

Follow the Tennessee Treasury on Facebook and Twitter to get involved in the National Domestic Violence Awareness Month conversation.