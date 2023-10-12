Brian Shane Majors Published 2:47 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

Brian Shane Majors, born December 1, 1976, in Morristown Hospital, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Shane was saved at an early age. He was a member of Caney Valley Church. His greatest joys were buying cattle and driving big rigs.

He was preceded in death by grandparents Johnny and Myrtle Majors and Coil and Stella Wilmoth and his special uncle Roger Wilmoth.

He is survived by his wife Monica Majors. His son Eli Majors. Loving father-in-law Eddie Ray Hurst. Sister-in-law Stephanie Powell. His daughter Alexandria Dalton. His stepson Alvie Poore. His parents Bobby and Linda Majors. His sister Gina and Cody Thompson. As well as a host of nephews, nieces, and special friend Jennifer Jones Savage.

Eulogy: Dan Messer

Minister: Rev. Zachary King;

Singers: The Headrick Family;

Pallbearers: Alvie Ray Poore, Eric King, Jackson Roberts, Shawn Wilson, Eli Majors and David Majors.

A visitation for Shane will occur on Friday, October 13th, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 PM with a funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel in New Tazewell. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM in Irish Memorial Gardens. To follow in procession, please be at Coffey Funeral Home by 9:30 Saturday morning.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements..