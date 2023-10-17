Claiborne County public records Published 12:27 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Compiled by Jan Runions

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

• Christopher Charles Thacker-fugitive from justice, criminal impersonation, possession of an unlawful prescription, possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, violation of the rules of the road (failure to maintain traffic lane), violations of the driver’s license and financial responsibility laws

• Kyle Dean Thompson-aggravated criminal trespassing

• Stacey Edward Barnett-capias/bench warrant for possession, manufacture, deliver, sell of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, driving without a license

• Jeremy MacKevin Caylor-capias/bench warrant for a violation of probation, violation of probation for domestic assault and false imprisonment

New Tazewell Police Dept.

• Thomas Dean Cole-criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence

• Cathy Amburn-criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public intoxication

• John Nemeth-public indecency

• Janki Dave-speeding 66/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Cornelius Simpson-speeding 63/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• David Allan Geddes-speeding 6345, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Josiah James Merli-speeding 60/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Austin R. Neely-speeding 69/30

• Michael Crean-speeding 75/45

• Nawras Hawari-speeding 74/45

• Brittany Alexander-speeding 56/30

• Dalton Jarnigan-speeding 70/45

• Abigail Renea Davis-speeding 69/45

• Johnny Lee Elliott-speeding 68/45

• Robert A. Moore-speeding 53/30

• Sharon A. Smith-speeding 52/30

• Belinda Sue Cupp-speeding 51/30

• Kaaren Nalewalk-speeding 51/30

• Lloyd Noel Smith-speeding 65/45

• Betty Vandergriff-speeding 50/30

• William Allen-speeding 64/45

• Jessica L. Hollin-speeding 49/30

• Preston Thompson-speeding 63/45

• John Micheal Bolden-speeding 48/30

• Frances M. Buchanan-speeding 38/20

• Michelle Overton-speeding 61/45

• Savannah Brooke Porter-speeding 46/30

• Sally Ann Dargan-speeding 60/45

• Daniel Cotton-speeding 45/30

• Kayla Marie Bacon-speeding 45/30

• Tillman Riggs-violations of the traffic control device (stop sign), registration and financial responsibility laws, driving on a revoked license

• William Dean Seals-violations of the traffic control device, driver’s license, registration and financial responsibility laws

• Marcus Dakota Valandingham-violations of the traffic control device (stop sign) and financial responsibility laws

• Melissa A. Oakes-violation of the traffic control device law (stop sign)

• Jared Luke McCarter-violation of the traffic control device law

• Pamela A. Pressnell-violation of the traffic control device law

• James A. Arnwine-violation of the traffic control device law

• Amy R. England-violation of the traffic control device law

• Rebecca L. Curtis-violation of the rules of the road (improper traffic lane passing)

• Makayla Lynn Elliott-violation of the rules of the road (improper traffic lane passing)

• Gavin Hoops-violations of the light, registration and financial responsibility laws

• Greg Scott Pierce-driving on a revoked license, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Margret A. Irvin-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

• Edward E. Johnson-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

• Cory L. Drake-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

• Claudia Johnson-violation of the animal leash law (dog at large)

• Traci Lynnette Nichols-violation of the animal leash law (dog at large)

Tazewell Police Dept.

• John Wayne Bolinger-domestic assault, violation of Protection of Life, failure to appear for domestic assault

• Phyllis Ann Gundersdorff-failure to exercise due care

• James Robert Barrington-speeding 71//45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Edmond L. Leisge-speeding 70/45, violation of the registration law (improper display of tags)

• John A. Marshall-speeding 70/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Kevin Wayne Stringer-speeding 67/45, violation of the registration law

• Judith M. Singh-speeding 66/45, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

• Amanda L. Armstrong-speeding 65/45, violation of the traffic control device law

• Ulysses Joseph McCarty-speeding 63/45, violation of the registration law

• Sydney Hope Bostic-speeding 72/45

• Shamira Darchelle Kinslow-speeding 72/45

• Leah Gidens Jones-speeding 72/45

• Rockie Dean Miniard-speeding 71/45

• Christian Fredenburgh-speeding 71/45

• Mildred Ann Ramsey-speeding 71/45

• Christopher Cook-speeding 70/45

• William E. Schieder-speeding 70/45

• Scottie Duran Royston-speeding 69/45

• Doreen M. Getz-speeding 68/45

• Michael Angelo Kakos-speeding 68/45

• Joshua William Maguire-speeding 68/45

• Kathryn Garland Norris-speeding 68/45

• Sai Hemanth Kum Pariapalli-speeding 68/45

• Shaun DeWayne Turner-speeding 68/45

• Qi Wang-speeding 68/45

• Derek Joshua Allan Watson-speeding 68/45

• Shon Lee Hampton-speeding 67/45

• Aimee Marie Coleman-speeding 67/45

• Broc Richard Bradley-speeding 67/45

• Teia Ann Berger-speeding 67/45

• Timothy Cohen Brown-speeding 67/45

• Kim Harmon Johnson-speeding 67/45

• Belinda Lee Lang-speeding 67/45

• Emily Breann Smith-speeding 66/45

• Georgina Gil-speeding 65/45

• Jeffrey Peyton Silvers-speeding 65/45

• Gracie Elizabeth Burgin-speeding 65/45

• Alexandr Sergeevich Pak-speeding 65/45

• Jason L. Hauser-speeding 65/45

• Cindy L. Asher-speeding 6545

• Haley Danielle Branae Graves-speeding 64/45

• Joshua Michael Pilkerton-speeding 64/45

• Carmen Ramirez Aguilar-speeding 64/45

• Ricky Shane Bailey-speeding 64/45

• Chasity Jean Canupp-speeding 63/45

• Amos E. Pace-speeding 63/45

• Dylan Blake Parks-speeding 63/45

• Jesse Wood-speeding, driving on a suspended license

• Dennis Allen Thomas-violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws

• Jason David Lemons-violations of the traffic control device and registration (unregistered, improper display of tags) laws

• Renee Barger-violations of the traffic control device, driver’s license (failure to carry/exhibit) and registration laws

• Natasha Nichole Nunn-violation of the traffic control device law

• Mackenzie Leigh Roshberg-violation of the traffic control device law

• Jeremy Wyatt Munsey-violation of the traffic control device law

• Adam Jacob Harris-violation of the traffic control device law

• Larn Dale Spurlock-violation of the traffic control device law

• Cydny Jean Grimm-violation of the rules of the road (following a vehicle too closely)