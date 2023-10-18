Clays raises record $100,000 for kids
Published 6:48 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023
The two-day Clays for Children Sporting Clays Tournament raised a record $100,000 for the Children’s Centers in Claiborne, Campbell, Fentress, Scott and Union Counties. The Oct. 7-8 event, sponsored by Dixie Roofing, was a resounding success with 132 teams and 518 individual shooters participating in its record-breaking eighth year. Last year’s event, which broke records, scored some $70,000 in hard cash to help traumatized kids via the five Centers inside the 8th Judicial District.
“Words are simply not enough to express my gratitude for everyone’s generosity and effort in making this year’s event such an enormous success,” said Jared Effler, Attorney General for the 8th Judicial District. ”Law enforcement, local businesses, corporations, service providers and private individuals are all to be commended for a job well done.”
Hundreds of abused children are served each year as advocates work closely with local law enforcement and the District Attorney General’s Office, assisting with medical examinations, forensic interviews, counseling and court proceedings. The centers provide help to ensure that justice is served upon the perpetrators of crimes against children while helping victims navigate the court system and receive the resources they need.
The event, held at Iron Mountain Sporting Clays in Kodak, was reportedly the largest to date and the biggest tournament to have ever been hosted at Iron Mountain.
Following are the 2023 Tournament results:
FRIDAY1st Flight
Blue Course
1st Place – Stowers Machinery – Participants: Tony Parkerson, Billy Ball, Ron Dilbeck, and Edgar Housley
2nd Place – Terry’s Pharmacy – Participants: Justin Wilson, Colby Partin, Tommy Overton and Robbie Allen
Red Course
1st Place – Clay Busters – Participants: Bryan Leber, Ralph Leber, Dusty Reddick and David Cortazzo
2nd Place – Caryville Police Dept. – Participants: Eric Jones, Gary Cordell, Eric Smith and Brad Smith
FRIDAY 2nd Flight
Blue Course
1st Place – Rogers Group – Participants: Dusty Brown, Brandon White, Mike Redmond and Devin Farmer
2nd Place – Ball Farm Event Center – Participants: Billy Ball, Ron Dilbeck, Edgar Housley, and Tony Parkerson
Red Course
1st Place – LaFollette Police Dept. – Participants: Steve Wallen, Charles Duff, Matt Forsyth and Noah Riggs
2nd Place – Campbell County Sheriff’s Office – Participants: Paul Harmon, Matt Wasson, J.J. Hatmaker and Michael Harness
FRIDAY 3rdFlight
Blue Course
1st Place – Charles Blalock & Sons – Participants: Dusty Brown, Dan Blalock, Charlie Donaldson and Mike Redmond
2nd Place – TWRA – Participants: Luke Lankford, Brodie Roberts, Cade Cameron, Mason Cameron
Red Course
1st Place – LaFollette Mine Supply – Participants: Ron Dilbeck, Andrew Sturgill, Matt Paul and Edgar Housley
2nd Place – Plateau Electric – Participants: Daniel Tate, Lee Armstrong, Andrew Hembree and Lucas Garrett
Saturday 1stFlight
Blue Course
1st Place – Vulcan Materials – Participants: Scott Powers, Mark Collins, J.J. Robertson and David Hipps
2nd Place – Hutson Materials – Participants: Ron Dilbeck, Matt Paul, Michael Caudill and Donnie Adams
Red Course
1st Place – Anchor Down – Participants: Chad Dixon, Brandon Parton, Chris Luttrell, and John Clark
2nd Place – Joe Shuler – Participants: Joe Shular, Isack Keck, Randy Underwood, and Mason Gann
Overall high individual scores for the tournament were:
Friday – Blue Course – Mike Redmond, Luke Lankford, and Billy Ball
Friday – Red Course – Daniel Tate
Saturday – Blue Course – Donnie Adams
Saturday – Red Course – Chris Luttrell