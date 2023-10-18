Clays raises record $100,000 for kids Published 6:48 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

The two-day Clays for Children Sporting Clays Tournament raised a record $100,000 for the Children’s Centers in Claiborne, Campbell, Fentress, Scott and Union Counties. The Oct. 7-8 event, sponsored by Dixie Roofing, was a resounding success with 132 teams and 518 individual shooters participating in its record-breaking eighth year. Last year’s event, which broke records, scored some $70,000 in hard cash to help traumatized kids via the five Centers inside the 8th Judicial District.

“Words are simply not enough to express my gratitude for everyone’s generosity and effort in making this year’s event such an enormous success,” said Jared Effler, Attorney General for the 8th Judicial District. ”Law enforcement, local businesses, corporations, service providers and private individuals are all to be commended for a job well done.”

Hundreds of abused children are served each year as advocates work closely with local law enforcement and the District Attorney General’s Office, assisting with medical examinations, forensic interviews, counseling and court proceedings. The centers provide help to ensure that justice is served upon the perpetrators of crimes against children while helping victims navigate the court system and receive the resources they need.

The event, held at Iron Mountain Sporting Clays in Kodak, was reportedly the largest to date and the biggest tournament to have ever been hosted at Iron Mountain.

Following are the 2023 Tournament results:

FRIDAY1st Flight

Blue Course

1st Place – Stowers Machinery – Participants: Tony Parkerson, Billy Ball, Ron Dilbeck, and Edgar Housley

2nd Place – Terry’s Pharmacy – Participants: Justin Wilson, Colby Partin, Tommy Overton and Robbie Allen

Red Course

1st Place – Clay Busters – Participants: Bryan Leber, Ralph Leber, Dusty Reddick and David Cortazzo

2nd Place – Caryville Police Dept. – Participants: Eric Jones, Gary Cordell, Eric Smith and Brad Smith

FRIDAY 2nd Flight

Blue Course

1st Place – Rogers Group – Participants: Dusty Brown, Brandon White, Mike Redmond and Devin Farmer

2nd Place – Ball Farm Event Center – Participants: Billy Ball, Ron Dilbeck, Edgar Housley, and Tony Parkerson

Red Course

1st Place – LaFollette Police Dept. – Participants: Steve Wallen, Charles Duff, Matt Forsyth and Noah Riggs

2nd Place – Campbell County Sheriff’s Office – Participants: Paul Harmon, Matt Wasson, J.J. Hatmaker and Michael Harness

FRIDAY 3rdFlight

Blue Course

1st Place – Charles Blalock & Sons – Participants: Dusty Brown, Dan Blalock, Charlie Donaldson and Mike Redmond

2nd Place – TWRA – Participants: Luke Lankford, Brodie Roberts, Cade Cameron, Mason Cameron

Red Course

1st Place – LaFollette Mine Supply – Participants: Ron Dilbeck, Andrew Sturgill, Matt Paul and Edgar Housley

2nd Place – Plateau Electric – Participants: Daniel Tate, Lee Armstrong, Andrew Hembree and Lucas Garrett

Saturday 1stFlight

Blue Course

1st Place – Vulcan Materials – Participants: Scott Powers, Mark Collins, J.J. Robertson and David Hipps

2nd Place – Hutson Materials – Participants: Ron Dilbeck, Matt Paul, Michael Caudill and Donnie Adams

Red Course

1st Place – Anchor Down – Participants: Chad Dixon, Brandon Parton, Chris Luttrell, and John Clark

2nd Place – Joe Shuler – Participants: Joe Shular, Isack Keck, Randy Underwood, and Mason Gann

Overall high individual scores for the tournament were:

Friday – Blue Course – Mike Redmond, Luke Lankford, and Billy Ball

Friday – Red Course – Daniel Tate

Saturday – Blue Course – Donnie Adams

Saturday – Red Course – Chris Luttrell