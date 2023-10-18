Tennessee commits $26.5M for park improvements Published 10:40 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

THE CENTER SQUARE

Tennessee agreed to send $26.5 million in taxpayer funds to the state’s parks and recreation departments as part of a Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation grant program awarded to 32 communities.

The grants are part of the Local Parks and Recreation Fund to fund reimbursements to buy land for parks, natural areas, greenways and to buy land for recreational facilities.

“These investments are critical in providing outdoor experiences for Tennesseans to enjoy for generations to come, and I appreciate the Tennessee General Assembly’s partnership in this effort,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said.

The grants include: $2.5 million for the creation of Tiger Park in Jonesborough, $2.5 million to create the Oakland Sports Complex in Oakland, $1.9 million to create Miracle on the Mountain Play Outside Park in Grundy County, $1.6 million to create the Abel Sports Complex in Rheas County, $1.6 million to create River Park in South Pittsburg, $1.6 million for improvements at Richland Park and Dogwood Hills Municipal Golf Course in Portland, $1.4 million for Mayor Bob Leonard Park and McFee Park in Farragut, $1.4 million for improvements at the McNairy County Agricultural Event Center, $1.3 million to create a new park and improve current parks in Stewart County and $1 million for creating a new park and improvements to current parks in Jackson.

“From Mountain City to Memphis, our state is blessed with natural beauty and rich resources,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement after a statewide conservation tour to promote parks. “These investments are critical in providing outdoor experiences for Tennesseans to enjoy for generations to come, and I appreciate the Tennessee General Assembly’s partnership in this effort.”

It also includes: $689,000 to create Depot Park in Lexington, $225,000 for improvements at Liberty Park in Lafollette, $100,000 for Adamsville for resurfacing and batting cages at City Park, $440,000 to Camden for improvements at Camden City Park, $210,000 to Dyer for David Robinson City Park and $400,000 for the East Ridge Community Center, $290,000 for Louise Martin Community Park in Greenbrier.

And it includes: $981,000 for improvements at Oakview Recreation Park in Newbern, $630,000 for improvements at McMinn County Bicentennial Park, $500,000 for improvements at improvements at Garner Street Park in Springfield, $340,000 for improvements at improvements at Mount Carmel City Park, $500,000 for improvements at Rogersville City Park, $445,000 for improvements at Community Park in Pleasant View, , $850,000 for a pedestrian connectivity project in Gatlinburg, $365,000 for improvements at the Rockwood Community Center, $475,000 for improvements at City Park in Winchester, $600,000 to Bolivar for Sand Beach Park, $550,000 for improvements at Sweetwater Recreation Complex and $500,000 for Gene Record Park in Henderson.