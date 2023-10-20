Alisa Heller Published 1:53 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

On Friday the Thirteenth of October 2023, Fonta suffered a pulmonary embolism and very quickly passed away. Death is a part of life and the step we all must take alone from this world. Fonta has taken that step before us which has broken our hearts. We will see her again in God’s time and never have to say goodbye again. Until then, this unbearable loss has become bearable by our faith in knowing she is now in God’s hands.

As a very giving person, her only tattoo said “You are loved” facing toward others to remind them. Her last act was giving the scaffolding she would no longer need, to provide life, or quality of life to those who could still use the empty shell God temporarily loaned her. She wished her remains to be cremated and her ashes spread on her daughters’ farm. So, I pray everyone will feel her love with each gift she has left them, and that her beautiful eyes will fill someone with her gift of love as well as sight.

Pray for Cadence and Lillian, her two daughters left behind. She raised them to the age of accountability, but still far too young. Also pray for her sister, Tosha. We are all understandably devastated and need time to process her journey into eternity.

Thank you for being part of her life to all who shared her love and mourn her temporary departure from us all.

