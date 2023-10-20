Brian Shane Majors Published 1:40 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Brian Shane Majors, born Dec. 1, 1976, in Morristown Hospital, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Shane was saved at an early age. He was a member of Caney Valley Church. His greatest joys were buying cattle and driving big rigs.

He was preceded in death by grandparents Johnny and Myrtle Majors and Coil and Stella Wilmoth and his special uncle Roger Wilmoth.

He is survived by his wife Monica Majors, son Eli Majors, father-in-law Eddie Ray Hurst, sister-in-law Stephanie Powell, daughter Alexandria Dalton, stepson Alvie Poore, parents Bobby and Linda Majors, sister Gina and Cody Thompson, a host of nephews and nieces and special friend Jennifer Jones Savage.

Services were held Oct. 13, and a funeral followed at Coffey Funeral Home Chapel in New Tazewell. Graveside services were Oct. 14 in Irish Memorial Gardens.

Coffey Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.