Charles Hastin Brooks Published 1:44 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Charles Hastin Brooks, age 85, of New Tazewell, was born April 25, 1938 and went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Charles was saved at an early age and was a member of Blairs Creek Baptist Church. He retired as a Captain after serving 38 years with the New Tazewell Police Department. After retirement, he served 8 years on the City Council.

Charles was preceded in death by the love of his life of almost 60 years, Johnnie Mae Brooks. Parents, Andy Brooks and Dollie (Seale) Brooks. Brothers: Henry Brooks and Whitt Brooks of Indiana; Joe Brooks and George Brooks of New Tazewell, TN. Sisters: Mary Seals and Anna Mae Nunn of Tazewell, TN. Infant brother and sister, Buster and Joyce Brooks. Grandson, Randall Lee Brooks. Daughter-in-law Teresa Brooks.

Charles is survived by his loving daughter, Pam (Brooks) Smith. Sons: Gary Brooks and Randy (Rachel) Brooks. Sister Sue Pratt. Grandchildren: David Crawford, Dustin Brooks, Amber (Matthais) Brown, Tiffany (CJ) Lewis, Tesla Brooks, Johnny (Barbi) Masingo, and Amber Beeler. As well as 16 great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 21st, 2023, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Coffey Funeral Home in New Tazewell. A funeral service for Charles will be held on Sunday, October 22nd, 2023 at 2:00 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel with graveside to follow in the Fairview Cemetery.

Ministers: Rev. Travis Chumley and Rev. Lonnie Dalton

Singers: Dewayne Holt and Family

Pallbearers: Dustin Brooks, Tyler Williams, Jesse Kitts, Richard Arnwine, CJ Lewis, Mike Patton, David Crawford, and Harrison Cornett

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.