Vols ranked in top 10 in both polls Published 2:00 am Friday, October 20, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team is in the top 10 of both preseason national polls, as announced Monday afternoon.

The Volunteers check in ninth in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 10 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

This marks the fifth time in program history Tennessee is in the top 10 of both preseason polls, joining 2018-19 (No. 6/6), 2007-08 (No. 7/7), 2000-01 (No. 9/8) and 1998-99 (No. 9/9). This is the seventh preseason AP top-10 position for the Vols, who also earned the distinction in 2009-10 (No. 10) and 1975-76 (No. 9), the latter of which was before the formation of the Coaches Poll.

Additionally, this is the fourth straight season Tennessee has started in the AP top 20, setting a program record. It is the fifth year in a row the Vols are in the Coaches Poll top 25 to begin the season, matching the best mark in program history from 2006-07 to 2010-11.

The highest-ranked SEC team in both polls, Tennessee claimed 1,032 points in the AP balloting and 496 in the Coaches Poll voting.

Tennessee is coming off a 2022-23 campaign in which it went 25-11 (11-7 SEC), reached the Sweet 16 and finished No. 20/16 in the polls.