Mike’s Barber Shop – Middlesboro’s new clip joint Published 6:29 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

By Jordan Brooks

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

Veteran barber and Middlesboro resident Mike Wagers recently cut the ribbon on his new business at Mike’s Barber Shop on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Wagers is one of the few barbers in the area who exclusively cuts men’s hair. While he is not originally from the area, Wagers says he has strong ties to Middlesboro and says the community will always be important to him. Wagers says he offers veteran discounts, because he is a veteran himself.

“I was in the Navy stationed in Norfolk, Virginia,” he said. “I’m an Iran war veteran, and I served in 2004.”

Bell County Chamber Director Melissa Turner says it’s important to not only celebrate new businesses when they open, but continue to support them to support a thriving business community.

“When you come here, you’re not just getting a haircut, you’re investing in the heart and soul of this community,” said Turner. “We’re so excited to have this new barber shop here in Bell county.”

Mike’s Barber Shop is located at 1513 U.S. 25E, next to Hair Tech 2000. Call 606-627-5567 for more information.