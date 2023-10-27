Area Happenings Published 5:10 am Friday, October 27, 2023

Compiled by Jan Runions

OCT. 26

• SIGCO Prevention Education, Drug Take Back & Fall Fun Event on Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Stand in the Gap Coalition, located at 325 Straight Creek Road in New Tazewell nearby the Claiborne Justice Center. The event will include a ‘Stashed Away Trailer – Hidden in Plain Site’ program for educators, SROs, parents and caregivers to learn about how vapes, drugs and other contraband can be plainly hidden in a child’s room. Presented by the TN National Guard, this particular program is for those aged 18 and older. Coinciding with the program is Drug Take Back Day where you can safely drop off your expired medications – even those for pets. Activities geared toward children under the age of 18 will be provided while adults tour the Stashed Away Trailer.

OCT. 27

• The Shawanee Order of the Eastern Star #436 is hosting a Pinto Bean Fundraiser Dinner at the Shawanee Masonic Lodge on Oct. 27, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. The cost of each dinner is $10 per adult and $8 per child under 12 years of age.

• Lone Holly Baptist Church is having its Halloween Trunk or Treat on Oct. 27, running from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Bring the kids out for a spooky night and treats. The church is located at 1776 Straight Creek Road; New Tazewell, TN.

OCT. 31

• The town of Tazewell and Tazewell Police Department is hosting Halloween on Main Street on Oct. 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The town is looking for businesses and organizations to participate in the annual event. Claim your parking spot, bring lots of candy and join in the fun. Be on the lookout for more things to occur during Trick-or-Treat.

• The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its annual Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Claiborne County Justice Center parking lot. The CCSO is requesting donations of candy that can be dropped off at the Sheriff’s Office during normal business hours prior to the event. Or call the CCSO at 423-626-3385 to request a time that someone from the Sheriff’s Office may pick up your donation.

NOV. 1

• The Claiborne Health Dept. is holding ‘Fight Flu ‘23’ on Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its office, located at 620 Davis Drive in New Tazewell. The event provides free flu shots for those aged six months and older. Appointments are not necessary. For more info, log onto: www.tn.gov/health/fightflu or call 423-626-4291.

NOV. 11

• A Claiborne County Christmas & Lighted Tractor Parade will be held on Nov. 11 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more info, or to get vendor or tractor forms, call 423-626-4149 or check the event’s Facebook page.

NOV. 11-12

• The New Tazewell Methodist Church Craft Fair & Sale will be held on Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Nov. 12 from noon to 1 p.m. All crafters are invited to participate. Crafts must be handmade articles, woodworking, paintings, jewelry, Christmas crafts, quilts, purses, etc. Tables are $25 each. Funds from vendor fees and food sales will be used for missions. To reserve a table, call the church office at: 423-419- 5028. Lunch will be available to purchase.

DEC. 16

• Inner City Slickers Annual Christmas Party will be held on Dec. 16, beginning at 1 p.m. at the New Tazewell National Guard Armory. The facility is located at 505 Old Knoxville Hwy.

• Claiborne County Office on Aging services are always free of charge for assistance with LIHEAP (Energy Bills), SNAP (Food Stamps), SHIP (Medicare, Advantage ans, Tenncare etc.), Home Repairs, some medical equipment, Emergency Food, Transportation, COVID 19 vaccine/Booster. The OOA Director Tammy Austin has been trained through AIRS and holds a certification as a Resource Specialist. Please call Austin with all questions or needs at: 423-259-3395 (office) or 865-599-1496 (cell).