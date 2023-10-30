Season finale Published 5:34 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

Cumberland Gap (right) faced Eagleton College and Career Academy in the final game of the regular season on Friday. Eagleton won the game 51-16. Cumberland Gap finished the season 1-9 and 0-5 in the region and did not qualify for the playoffs. Eagleton finished the season 4-6, 2-3. On Thursday, Pigeon Forge beat visiting Claiborne 30-7 in the final game of the regular season for both teams. Claiborne finished the year 3-7 and 0-5 in the region and will sit out the postseason. Pigeon Forge finished the year 2-8 and 1-4. Photo courtesy of Allen Earl/Claiborne County Sports Zone