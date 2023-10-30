Season finale

Published 5:34 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

By Special to The Claiborne Progress

Cumberland Gap (right) faced Eagleton College and Career Academy in the final game of the regular season on Friday. Eagleton won the game 51-16. Photo courtesy of Allen Earl/Claiborne County Sports Zone

Cumberland Gap (right) faced Eagleton College and Career Academy in the final game of the regular season on Friday. Eagleton won the game 51-16. Cumberland Gap finished the season 1-9 and 0-5 in the region and did not qualify for the playoffs. Eagleton finished the season 4-6, 2-3. On Thursday, Pigeon Forge beat visiting Claiborne 30-7 in the final game of the regular season for both teams. Claiborne finished the year 3-7 and 0-5 in the region and will sit out the postseason. Pigeon Forge finished the year 2-8 and 1-4. Photo courtesy of Allen Earl/Claiborne County Sports Zone

