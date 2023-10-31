John Leonard Bray, 70 Published 1:49 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

John Leonard Bray, 70, of New Tazewell, Tennessee was born on January 27, 1953, and passed away Monday, October 30, 2023, at Claiborne Medical Center surrounded by his family and friends. Leonard confessed his faith in Christ at a young age and was a devoted member of Raven Hill Baptist Church. He was inducted into the Tazewell Speedway Hall of Fame in 2023, with championship wins in 1999 and 2007, he also earned two awards for Most Popular Driver during his racing career.

He was preceded in death by his: Grandparents: Major and Mamie Bray; Parents: Arthur and Alta Bray; Siblings: Billy Joe Bray, Major Lee Bray, and Lisa Ann Bray; Niece: Brigette Bray; and Nephew: Major D. Bray.

He is survived by his: Wife: Starlene Bray; Children: Eric (Melissa) Sweat, Joe (Nicole) Bray, Dylan (Kaitlin) Bray, Hunter Bray and Sue (Josh) Ray; Grandchildren: Dalton (Stephanie) Sweat, Brianna Sweat, Kaitlyn Bray, Lauren Bray, Ivee Bray, and Carter Perry; Great Grandchild: Braelynn Sweat; Siblings: Linda Kay (Jack) Standifer, Georgia (Dean) McDaniel, Dortha Bray, James (Sheila) Bray, and Wendy (Michael) Thomas; Nieces and Nephews as well as a host of loving relatives and friends.

**Donations to Riddle Cemetery Fund in lieu of flowers**

Obituary Reader: Michael Jo Gray

Prayer & Bible Verse: Waylon Meyers

Singers: Barbarba Hatfield

Burial: Buster Wilson

Pallbearers: Brad Davis, Robbie Buchanan, Larry Burke, Rick Welch, Allen Holt, Allen Mayes, Donnie Petty, and Tim Hatfield.

Honorary Pallbearers: Tony Horton and Wayne Overholt.

The family will receive friends at Raven Hill Baptist Church on Thursday, November 2, 2023, between 5-8pm. KJ Zumbrum will officiate the funeral services at 11am Friday November 3, 2023 at Raven Hill Baptist Church with procession following to the graveside in Riddle Cemetery in Thorn Hill. Music will be provided by Barbarba Hatfield.

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”—2 Timothy 4:7

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements