Area happenings Published 11:36 am Thursday, November 2, 2023

Compiled by Jan Runions

The deadline for submitting Area Happenings, Church Events, Cemetery News, Reunions or Society items is Thursday at noon. See our website each week for a full listing of local events: www.claiborneprogress.net. Send all area events to: jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net.

NOV. 4

• Lone Holly Baptist Church will hold its revival the week of Nov. 4, starting at 7 p.m. each night except for Sunday evening, which will begin at 6 p.m. Gary Sampson and Johnny Parker will be helping with the event. The church is located at 1776 Straight Creek Road in New Tazewell. Everyone is welcome to attend. Rev. Dalton Coffey, pastor.

NOV. 5

• Sunrise Missionary Baptist Church will hold its monthly singing on Nov. 5 beginning at 6 p.m. with special singing by the Agee Family. Everyone is welcome to attend.

NOV. 11

• A Claiborne County Christmas & Lighted Tractor Parade will be held on Nov. 11 from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more info, or to get vendor or tractor forms, call 423-626-4149 or check the event’s Facebook page.

NOV. 11-12

• The New Tazewell Methodist Church Craft Fair & Sale will be held on Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Nov. 12 from noon to 1 p.m. All crafters are invited to participate. Crafts must be handmade articles, woodworking, paintings, jewelry, Christmas crafts, quilts, purses etc. Tables are $25 each. Funds from vendor fees and food sales will be used for missions. To reserve a table, call the church office at: 423-419- 5028. Lunch will be available for purchase.

DEC. 16

• Inner City Slickers Annual Christmas Party will be held on Dec. 16, beginning at 1 p.m. at the New Tazewell National Guard Armory. The facility is located at 505 Old Knoxville Highway.