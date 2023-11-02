UT basketball sells out season ticket allotment Published 3:29 pm Thursday, November 2, 2023

NEWS REPORT

The University of Tennessee announced Wednesday afternoon that the men’s basketball program has sold its full allotment of 14,500 season tickets for the 2023-24 campaign at the Food City Center.

This is the seventh consecutive full-capacity season in which over 13,000 fans have purchased season tickets to see the Volunteers in action on their home court.

Last year, Tennessee averaged 18,781 fans per game, a figure that ranked fifth nationally. Only eight schools in the country posted an average home attendance of even 15,100.

Single-game tickets remain on sale at AllVols.com and fans are encouraged to click HERE to purchase their seats for one of the Vols’ 17 regular season home games.

Tennessee enters the 2023-24 season ranked No. 9/10 nationally and was picked to win the SEC in the preseason media poll. The Vols won both of their exhibition games without trailing for even one second, registering an 89-88 victory Sunday at fourth-ranked Michigan State and a 90-48 home triumph Tuesday against Lenoir-Rhyne.