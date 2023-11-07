James Allen Ellison, 50 Published 9:28 am Tuesday, November 7, 2023

James Allen Ellison, age 50, of Cumberland Gap, TN was born on June 19, 1973 and passed away November 4, 2023. He was saved as a teenager and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. James had worked as a Paramedic for the Claiborne County EMS. James was preceded in death by his Father James Devert Ellison, his paternal grandparents Bruce and Mossie Ellison, and maternal grandparents Shelby and Nellie Ayers. He is survived by his Mother Wanda Ayers Ellison, daughters Brylee Rose Ellison and Raylen Lily Ellison, sister Mona (Rick) Shipley, Special Niece Savannah (Alex) Pratt, and Fiance Julie Deavours. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 PM Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at the Mountainview Cemetery, 389 Greers Chapel Rd. Harrogate, TN 37752 for graveside services beginning at 2:00 PM. Ronnie Ellison will be officiating the service with friends and family serving as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers Nick Hoskins and Mike Daniels. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to East Tn Children’s Hospital 2018 W Clinch Avenue Knoxville, TN 37916 ATTN: ONCOLOGY DEPT. The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Ellison Family.