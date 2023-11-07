Retired WSCC professor earns lifetime achievement Published 1:00 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

A recently retired Walters State Community College faculty member has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Tennessee Communication Association.

Malcolm McAvoy, former Associate Professor of Speech, was honored to have a former student of his present the award. Robert Pratt II, now Dean of the Division of Humanities at Walters State, did the honors.

McAvoy retired after a 52-year teaching career. He also served as Head of the Speech Department for many years. McAvoy joined the college the year after its opening and delved into helping students become skilled and comfortable with public speaking.

He created the first Walters State Debate Team, which in 1971 went on to win the first trophy in college history. During its long history, the Debate Team earned a national championship and is regarded as one of the most competitive in the state.

“I can’t think of anyone more worthy of receiving this honor,” said Pratt. “Malcolm’s life has been one of service to others, helping thousands of students gain confidence while developing their full potential as communicators.”

Both Pratt and McAvoy have been honored as Tennessee Communicators of the Year. McAvoy has earned a plethora of awards for teaching, service and leadership in the field of communications.