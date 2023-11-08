Vols are 13th in playoff rankings Published 3:20 pm Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Tennessee vaulted four spots to No. 13 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings announced by the selection committee on Tuesday.

The Volunteers (7-2, 3-2 SEC) are the second-highest ranked two-loss team behind No. 12 Oregon State (7-2). Tennessee is one of six SEC teams in the rankings, joining No. 2 Georgia, No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 14 Missouri and No. 19 LSU.

The Vols have been ranked in eight consecutive CFP rankings dating back to last season. Head coach Josh Heupel has led UT to wins in 18 of its last 22 games, and it seeks to perpetuate that success against Missouri (7-2, 3-2), who dropped two spots this week after a hard-fought 30-21 loss at Georgia last Saturday.

Kickoff from Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium is 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on CBS.

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 8)

1. Ohio State (9-0)

2. Georgia (9-0)

3. Michigan (9-0)

4. Florida State (9-0)

5. Washington (9-0)

6. Oregon (8-1)

7. Texas (8-1)

8. Alabama (8-1)

9. Ole Miss (8-1)

10. Penn State (8-1)

11. Louisville (8-1)

12. Oregon State (7-2)

13. Tennessee (7-2)

14. Missouri (7-2)

15. Oklahoma State (7-2)

16. Kansas (7-2)

17. Oklahoma (7-2)

18. Utah (7-2)

19. LSU (6-3)

20. Notre Dame (7-3)

21. Arizona (6-3)

22. Iowa (7-2)

23. Tulane (8-1)

24. North Carolina (7-2)

25. Kansas State (6-3)