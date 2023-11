Selda Brogans, 87 Published 2:37 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

Selda Brogans, age 87, of New Tazewell, Tennessee was born July 9, 1936 and passed away on, October 27, 2023. She was saved at Lone Holly Baptist Church and was a member of Midway Missionary Baptist Church. Selda was a skilled seamstress, loved quilting and working in the yard.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Vasco and Marniva Beeler. Husbands, R.B. Jordan and George Brogans. Sons, Stanley Jordan. Brothers Von and Roy Beeler.

She is survived by , daughter Barb(Allen) Holt, sister Hazel Hilleary, grandsons Nicholas and Nathan Epperson, Great- grandchildren Anna, Tyler, Nathaniel and Max Epperson, a host of nieces, special neighbors and friends John and Mary Shipley, her furry friend Kitty.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday October 31at 2:00 PM in the Fairview Cemetery, family and friends will meet at Coffey Funeral Home at 1:30 to go in procession to the cemetery.

Rev. Dalton Coffey

Music: Gabe Love and Jeff Pressnell.

Pallbearers: John Shipley, Nathan Epperson, Tyler Epperson, Nathaniel Epperson, Nicholas Epperson and Kenneth Holt.

Coffey Funeral Home in Charge of Arrangements