Bobby R. Manning, 85 Published 4:30 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

Bobby R. Manning, age 85, of Waynesville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Bobby grew up in the hollers of Ewing, Virginia and Tazewell, Tennessee. Working in the tobacco fields instilled his disciplined work ethic, something he passed on to his children through his actions and his words. Bobby liked to tell his children, “If you’re going to do something, do it with 110% effort” and he held high expectations for himself and those around him. Bobby also formed a brotherly bond with his cousin, Boyd Manning, and the two were inseparable. Once old enough, Bobby honorably served in the United States Army. After Army life, Bobby moved to the Cincinnati area and began working at the Ford Motor Company in Sharonville. Bobby met Patricia, got married, and settled in Waynesville to raise their family. He retired in 2004 after 45 years of service. He was a member of the Sharonville VFW and the Middletown Moose Lodge, and with his good sense of humor and caring nature, he was a friend to all he met. Bobby loved working in the yard and around the house. He was well known for having a large garden full of tomato plants that he would share with friends and family. Bobby was an animal lover. A day never passed where the bird feeders weren’t full with the correct ratio of birdseed. His beloved beagle, Annie, was always by his side, either in the garden or on the couch. His favorite music was bluegrass, and he could be caught napping with Willie Nelson playing in the background. Every summer Bobby looked forward to the Manning Family Reunion at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Tennessee. He loved the opportunity to visit all his cousins and play a few rounds of horseshoes. Bobby’s children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. He will be remembered for his unwavering love and support no matter what adventure they chose to pursue. He never missed the chance to attend any activity they were involved in, giving honest criticism and loving advice. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Manning, in 2007; one daughter, Tammy Gross; one grandson, Zach Winsted; his parents, Ray and Cloeva Manning; and two sisters, Lois Pfau and Gladys Manning. He is survived by one son, Robert (Kelly) Manning; two daughters, Lisa (Ron) McCloskey and Tina Manning (Christopher Pennekamp); eight grandchildren, Henry, Charlie, Will, Nick (Malory), Joshua, Jacob, Sophie (Jordan), and Emma; two great-grandchildren, Lily and Leo; one sister, June Robinson; and special friend, Veda Gehring. The family will receive friends from 6 pm to 8 pm on Thursday, November 16, at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville. If desired, contributions may be made to the Warren County Humane Society. Condolences at www.stubbsconner.com. Bobby Ray Manning 1938-2023