Claiborne County public records Published 10:47 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

Compiled by Jan Runions

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

• Shaun Bussell-aggravated domestic assault

• Ladona Green-introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia

• Chadwick Corea-possession of methamphetamine for sale/delivery, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance for sale/delivery, resisting arrest

• Charles Land-possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia

• Sammie Carroll-revoked bond

• Swann Huguley-failure to appear for criminal trespassing and theft of merchandise under $1,000

New Tazewell Police Dept.

• Tiffany Brooks-domestic assault

• Alexa R. Clabough-forgery, criminal simulation

• Darrell Keith Sizelove Jr.-criminal impersonation, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws, capias/bench warrant for aggravated assault (no weapon involved)

• Larry Hatfield-outstanding warrants, driving on a revoked license, violations of the registration (unregistered, improper registration) and financial responsibility laws

• Asia Damron-driving under the influence, reckless driving, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Jimmy Joe Rose-speeding 47/30, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Walter M. Mincey-speeding, driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Ronald Marsee-speeding 67/45

• Michaela K. Feltner-speeding 52/30

• DeWayne L. Sheppard-speeding 65/45

• Caroline Parrish Goff-speeding 65/45

• Dominick D. Widner-speeding 49/30

• Scottie Ray Goosie-speeding 48/30

• Karen Sue Monroe-speeding 48/30

• Sandra Kaye Donesky-speeding 48/30

• Alyssa Whisper Barnes-speeding 48/30

• Ruth J. Ingram-speeding 62/45

• Brandy Lee Combs-speeding 47/30

• Tammy Medley Claiborne-speeding 62/45

• Andrew Levi Jones-speeding 47/30

• Kristy Mechelle Russell-speeding 47/30

• Johnny L. Brown-speeding 47/30

• Robin Leanne McDaniel-speeding 46/30

• John M. Ravnick-speeding 45/30

Tazewell Police Dept.

• Cody Shoffner-child abuse/neglect, driving under the influence, reckless driving, felony evading police, possession of legend drugs, violations of the implied consent and open container laws, capias/bench warrant for possession of a schedule VI controlled substance

• David Johnson-driving under the influence (second offense), leaving the scene of an accident (with property damage)

• Elizabeth Dawn Cupp-failure to exercise due care, violation of the seat belt law (driver)

• Glen Edward Gilkerson-failure to exercise due care

• Jessica Lindsey Restall-failure to exercise due care

• German Cordova-speeding 72/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Gary Allan Baker-speeding 65/45, violation of the driver’ license law (failure to carry/exhibit)

• Rebecca Madelyn Haskins-speeding 71/45

• Amanda Carol Tindell-speeding 7145

• Bayleigh Breanne Mullins-speeding 70/45

• Richard Trujillo-speeding 69/45

• Sarah Elizabeth Whitney-speeding 69/45

• Shonda Lynn Gray-speeding 68/45

• Christopher Ray Hansard-speeding 68/45

• Dax E. Denton-speeding 68/45

• Kristie Miller Anderson-speeding 68/45

• James Ervin Merritt-speeding 68/45

• Erin Jochim Piwtorak-speedign 68/45

• Cynthia Ann Adams-speeding 67/45

• Robert Paul Smith-speeding 67/45

• Michael J. Harvey-speeding 57/35

• Kayla Danielle Woods-speeding 66/45

• James Winston Brashear-speeding 65/45

• Natalie A. Roberts-speeding 65/45

• Peggy S. Capps-speeding 64/45

• Matthew Dunkin-speeding 64/45

• Brandon Scott Fuson-speeding 64/45

• Ana Iris Morales Ma Perez-speeding 64/45

• Ray Archie Purkey-speeding 64/45

• Phillip Michael Brock-speeding 62/45

• Jeffrey Lynn Ogle-speeding 62/45

• Jacob Andrew Davis-speeding 61/45

• Tabitha Michelle Brewer-speeding 30/15

• Richard Maples-speeding 56/45

• William Emery Hull-speeding 55/45

• Marsha Louise Shafer-speeding 55/45

• Richelle Wills-violation of the traffic control device law

• Desmond Shawntez White-violation of the traffic control device law

• Orville Newton North-violation of the traffic control device law

• Joseph Matthew Clayton Reece-violation of the traffic control device law

• Joseph William Neal-following a motor vehicle too closely

• Jacob Alan Bean-violation of the light law (failure to dim headlights)

• Candace Angel Denny-violation of the light law

• Karen Ann Reece-violation of the light law

• Larry Williams-speeding, driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Casey Davis-driving on a suspended license, violations of the light and financial responsibility laws

• Brandon Cornett-driving on a suspended license, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

• Jennifer Hance-driving on a suspended license, violations of the registration (improper display of tags) and financial responsibility laws

• McKalie Shanel Snodgrass-violations of the hands free/cell phone and financial responsibility laws

• Denise Marie Adkins-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

• John Mark Patterson-violation of the hands free/cell phone law