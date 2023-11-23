LMU to host Annual Christmas Festival Published 3:00 pm Thursday, November 23, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) will host the annual Christmas Festival Thursday, Nov. 30. The day of holiday activities kicks off at 10a.m. in Tex Turner Arena and will culminate with a free performance by the Knoxville Symphony Chamber Orchestra (KSCO) at 7 p.m. The traditional LMU Christmas Lighting will take place at 6 p.m. featuring the Middlesboro High School Choir.

The festival will get underway with shopping hosted by the LMU Women of Service (WOS). Vendors along the upper concourse of the Arena will be selling arts and crafts, jewelry, clothing, and more. Food booths will open at 11 a.m., and visitors can enjoy a free Christmas photo booth with Santa’s elves from 3-7 p.m. in the Arena lobby.

“LMU welcomes the Tri-State community to join us for this festive event as we celebrate the Christmas season,” said Cindy Whitt, vice president of University Advancement and WOS co-founder and advisor. “Let’s celebrate the season together.”

Home décor, embroidered items, handmade wreaths and ornaments, custom made clothing, hot cocoa bombs, jams and jellies, candles, wood works of art, fine art, boutique items, handcrafted baskets, baked goods, hand sewn items, books, handmade dishcloths and scrubbers, makeup and cookies will be among the many items for sale. Food will include barbecue, chili, baked potatoes, soups, chips, drinks and desserts, and meals will be $8-$10. Dine in or carry out will be available while supplies last.Vendors fees and food proceeds will go toward the WOS student scholarship fund, food pantries and other organization initiatives.

The KCSO is a smaller ensemble of Knoxville Symphony Orchestra (KSO) that performs in smaller venues. The mission of the KSO is to develop and sustain a symphony orchestra of the highest artistic standards and to reach East Tennessee audiences of all ages by providing excellence in musical performance and education programs. The LMU concert will feature a variety of classical Christmas selections.

For more information about the Christmas Festival contact Regina Burns at 423.869.6255 or by email at Regina.Burns@LMUnet.edu.