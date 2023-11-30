Claiborne County public records Published 11:33 am Thursday, November 30, 2023

Compiled by Jan Runions

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

• Evert Day-coercion of a witness, joyriding

• Jeremy Sulfridge-criminal trespassing

• Tammy Atkins-state warrant for identity theft, capias/bench warrant for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia

• Ralph Ray-revoked bond

• Kristy Money-state warrant for two counts of the attempted sell and delivery of methamphetamine

• Ronnie Minton-capias/bench warrant for underage consumption, violation of probation for vandalism under $500, failure to appear for vandalism under $500

• Thomas Ray-capias/bench warrant for two counts theft of property

• Ronald Ramey-capias/bench warrant for possession of a schedule V controlled substance and violation of the financial responsibility law

• Katie Collins-violation of probation for possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear for possession of a schedule II controlled substance

• Patrick Howard-violation of probation for trespassing by motor vehicle, failure to appear for vandalism

• Jesse Combs-violation of probation for vandalism

New Tazewell Police Dept.

• Caleb Burch-possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of a prohibited weapon, speeding 67/45, possession of prohibited anabolic steroids, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Danny King Jr.-possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence

• Ryan T. Phipps-possession of a schedule III controlled substance, driving on a revoked license, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Nathan Collins-driving under the influence, reckless driving, speeding 80/45, resisting arrest, violations of the implied consent, open container and financial responsibility laws

• Matthew Hensley-speeding 66/45, violation of the registration law

• Nathaniel Levi Parson-speeding 65/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Madison Clabough-speeding 66/45

• Darrell Carlton-speeding 66/45

• Summer England-speeding 45/25

• Kimberly Kay Gipfert-speeding 63/45

• Larry Glenn Partin-speeding 62/45

• Michael Luther Cunningham-speeding 46/30

• Dalton Wayne Daniels-speeding 46/30

• Amy M. Goldston-violation of the traffic control device law

Tazewell Police Dept.

• Adam Mullins-criminal simulation, falsification of a drug screening

• Shaina Lane-possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

• Carol Lynn Ferrara-failure to exercise due care, violation of the rules of the road (improper traffic lane change), violations of the registration (must carry/exhibit) and financial responsibility laws

• Bronwyn Celeste Suffridge-speeding 68/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Dylann Marie Calton-speeding 65/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Ashley Nicole Hale-speeding 81/45

• Darren Lee Lee-speeding 76/45

• Suzanne Lynn Kelly-speeding 74/45

• Brandon Lee Paul-speeding 68/45

• Brooke Erin Thomson-speeding 67/45

• Delain Daniel Wright-speeding 67/45

• Ashley Lauren Kiefer-speeding 67/45

• Larry DeWayne Reed-speeding 66/45

• Elizabeth Kay Henderson-speeding 66/45

• Emma Grace Sexton-speeding 65/45

• Vishal Sanjai Patel-speeding 65/45

• Thomas Dalton Begley-speeding 65/45

• Maggie Lynn Colliatie-speeding 65/45

• Brayon Pierre Farley-speeding 63/45

• Penny Sue Brashears-speeding 58/45

• Della Mae Hoskins-speeding 58/45

• Nancy Jane Bunch-violation of the traffic control device law

• Tinia Keathley-violations of the light and financial responsibility laws

• James Edward Brooks-violations of the noise (stereo/muffler) and financial responsibility laws