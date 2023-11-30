Pineville woman killed in Kentucky crash Published 11:22 am Thursday, November 30, 2023

NEWS REPORT

A Pineville, Kentucky woman was killed Tuesday in Whitley County in a fatal crash occurring on KY 92 East. Linda Bedford, 52, died in the collision involving a Ford pickup and a tractor trailer.

According to a Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement investigation report, Bedford was operating the 2004 Ford pickup and reportedly crossed the center line, colliding with a 2015 Kenworth tractor trailer, operated by Clyde Norman, 57, of Pioneer, Tennessee.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors of the fatal crash, according to police. Bedford was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. She was pronounced dead on the scene by the Whitley County Coroner.

Assisting at the scene of Tuesday’s fatal crash were Commercial Vehicle Officers, Whitley County E.M.S, and the Whitley County Coroner. CVE Officer Jason Freeman continues the investigation.