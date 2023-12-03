Murphy’s last call; veteran law enforcement officer heads home Published 4:26 pm Sunday, December 3, 2023

Is it true that only the good die young? As a veteran law enforcement officer, Steve Murphy spent most of his adult life in careers that meant putting your life on the line every moment of every workday. ‘Murph’ as his friends called him, appeared to be a rough-and-tumble sort of guy. Underneath that muscular armor though was a gentle heart that was often firmly attached to the sleeve.

Murphy was 55 years of age when he “went home to be with the Lord” on Friday, Dec. 1. By all reports, he was a man of many talents and ambitions. Upon graduation from high school, ‘Murph’ created a computer business, handling every aspect from selling, repairing and even setting them up for businesses.

Murphy delighted in his position as a squadron commander for the Civil Air Patrol – he was an avid pilot and almost nothing was more enjoyable to him than flying the clouds as a fixed wing airplane jockey and helicopter pilot.

Murphy spent a good stint at the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office working part time inside the jail while maintaining a part time job as a pipe insulator – all while caring for his ailing father.

He even found time to earn an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice. ‘Murph’ glided onto the Tazewell Police Department roster, where he stayed several years prior to his transfer to his ‘gem’ job as a School Resource Officer at Powell Valley Elementary.

Let’s just say it was a perfect fit for the man who wore his heart on his sleeve and those kiddies whose hearts he easily won over.

His last career move was to the Lincoln Memorial University Police Department, later accepting a position as site coordinator at the LMU-Knoxville campus.

As news spread of his sudden passing, scores of people took to Facebook to epress their condolences. Among those were good friend Mike Busell, owner of Mike’s Gun Shop.

“We are devastated to hear of the passing of Officer Steve Murphy. Steve was a great customer and even better friend. He was always straightforward and very nice to all of us here at Mike’s and we will always remember a man like Steve. RIP Steve,” reads the post.

The cause of death is reportedly from a sudden medical issue.

The family will receive friends on Dec. 4, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Coffey Funeral Home in Harrogate. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the Chapel.

The graveside service will be held on Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. in the Robertson Family Cemetery.