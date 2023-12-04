Area Happenings Published 4:28 pm Monday, December 4, 2023

Compiled by Jan Runions

NOW-DEC. 21

• The Town of Tazewell continues its annual curbside pickup of bagged leaves through Dec. 21 for residents. No brush will be picked up – only bagged leaves. Call City Hall at 423-626-5104 to request your pickup.

DEC. 16

• Inner City Slickers 14th Annual Christmas Party will be held on Dec. 16, beginning at 1 p.m. at the New Tazewell National Guard Armory. Those wishing to help make this occasion a resounding success may donate a wrapped or bagged $10 gift earmarked for a girl or boy ages 6 to 16. The drop off site is Reset Games, located in the Rockwood Shopping Center in New Tazewell, just up from Little Caesar’s and the Dollar Tree. The gift drop off deadline is Dec. 6. The event is also in need of volunteers.

DEC. 21

• Powell Valley Electric Cooperative will hold its regular monthly Board of Directors’ meeting on Dec. 21, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the New Tazewell Office, located at 420 Straight Creek Road.